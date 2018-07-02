By: Vicky

Published July 2, 2018, in Headlines

VOLUNTEERS from local businesses spent a day transforming the grounds at the Brockhill sheltered housing in Goldsworth Park as part of the Community Matters Partnership Project Woking.

Staff from the News & Mail took part in the Give and Get Day, alongside employees of Asahi Beer, Clockwork Recruitment, Hamlyns, Headline Design & Print, RSM Domestic Appliances, Something Big, Surrey Chambers of Commerce, TVision Technology and Woking Borough Council.

CMPP offers an opportunity to do something of great value for the local community. At the same time, it also offers advantages for business such as team building, enhanced brand value and reputation, and workforce development.

Partners in the project benefit from organised fundraising events, employee volunteering days, additional marketing and PR opportunities to raise their company profile.

For more information and details of how to get involved, visit www.cmppwoking.org.uk.

See the 28 June edition for the full story