By: Vicky

Published July 2, 2018, in Headlines

ASHFORD and St Peter’s Hospitals won a national award at the Healthcare People Management Association (HPMA) Excellence Awards, which recognises and rewards outstanding work in healthcare human resource management.

Success came in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) careers category for Working Smarter, thanks to a new approach to reducing reliance on expensive medical agencies and dramatically improving the systems for utilising medical bank staff.

Implementing a new digital solution called Locums Nest, designed by two junior doctors at a neighbouring Trust who were frustrated with the bank booking systems they had encountered in the NHS, they are becoming an early adopter of the technology. The hospitals are helping to further develop the system to reflect the joint needs of the Trust, its users and the system developers.

“I am over the moon that we have won this prestigious national award. It is a brilliant example of what we can achieve when we collaborate as colleagues, and with our neighbouring Trusts,” said Louise McKenzie, director of workforce transformation.

See the 28 June edition for the full story