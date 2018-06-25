By: Vicky

Published June 25, 2018, in Headlines

THE first Community Matters Partnership Project Woking task got off to a flying start last week, with volunteers from local businesses spending a day transforming the gardens and outdoor relaxation area at the Brockhill sheltered housing in Goldsworth Park.

Staff from the News & Mail took part in the Give and Gain Day, alongside employees of Asahi Beer, Clockwork Recruitment, Hamlyns, Headline Design & Print, RSM Domestic Appliances, Something Big, Surrey Chambers of Commerce, TVision Technology and Woking Borough Council.

One of the organisers of the project, Jane Warner, of Headline Design & Print, said: “What a brilliant start to Woking CMPP’s Give and Gain Days. Those who took part worked so very hard to make a huge difference to the staff and residents at Brockhill who were very appreciative of our efforts.”

See the 21 June edition for the full story