By: Vicky

Published June 25, 2018, in Headlines

Pupils working hard toward a fitter future

PUPILS at Barnsbury School have been working up a sweat to keep fit

Working in partnership with Fitter Future, the initiative is designed to increase the fitness levels of children and change the way schools can support a healthy and active lifestyle.

Woking MP Jonathan Lord jumped at the chance to visit the school and join the fun. He said: “It’s fantastic to see the sporting activities going on at Barnsbury.’’

