Pupils working hard toward a fitter future
PUPILS at Barnsbury School have been working up a sweat to keep fit
Working in partnership with Fitter Future, the initiative is designed to increase the fitness levels of children and change the way schools can support a healthy and active lifestyle.
Woking MP Jonathan Lord jumped at the chance to visit the school and join the fun. He said: “It’s fantastic to see the sporting activities going on at Barnsbury.’’
See the 21 June edition for the full story
