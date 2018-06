By: Vicky

Published June 25, 2018, in Headlines

SURREY Federation of WIs celebrated its 100th anniversary with a mass meeting at Ripley Village Hall.

Groups represented included Bourne 69, Chobham Ridges and Woking. There were demonstrations of various skills, including card making, flower arranging, lace making and Button making.

The centenary year will be marked at RHS Wisley on Thursday 28 June when each WI will make pollinators to be displayed in the gardens.

