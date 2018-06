By: Vicky

Published June 25, 2018

A POIGNANT tale about a young boy receiving treatment for leukaemia has won a prize for a Barnsbury Primary School pupil.

Jasmine Christmas’s story is the regional winner in the 2018 National Young Writers’ Awards.

Her entry, called Please Donate, was chosen for top spot by best-selling children’s author David Walliams, who judged thousands of entries from around the UK.

See the 21 June edition for the full story