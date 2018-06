By: Vicky

Published June 25, 2018, in Headlines

PARISHIONERS turned the clock back when they enjoyed a traditional village fete in the summer sunshine.

The event took place on Sutton Green Village Green on Saturday and was enjoyed by young and old.

Scores of people took advantage of the breezy midsummer weather to enjoy and afternoon that included traditional attractions such as a coconut shy, football shootout, lucky dip, tombola and bouncy castle.

See the 21 June edition for the full story