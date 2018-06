By: Vicky

Published June 25, 2018, in Other News

TWO Woking men have completed a 600-mile charity cycle ride from Aberdeen to London.

Tom Bacon and Andrew Cutter were with five other riders from the Energy Industries Council (EIC), and have raised more than £10,000 for Cancer Research UK and The Ocean Cleanup.

They completed the journey, via Teesside, in just six days.

See the 21 June edition for the full story