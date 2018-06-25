By: Vicky

Published June 25, 2018, in Other News

THE Queen has delighted a school by responding to a letter telling the Monarch about their 125th anniversary projects.

Eleanor Brunning, Head of School at Ripley Court, received a reply saying the Queen was most interested in the school’s celebration activities.

“I was thrilled to receive a letter from Buckingham palace, said Eleanor.

She added: “It is lovely that Her Majesty is so interested in the environmental things that will affect our generation.’’

See the 21 June edition for the full story