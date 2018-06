By: Vicky

Published June 25, 2018

THE Rotary Club of Woking District has a presidential line of succession in place for the next three years.

Andy Beckett becomes the new president at the start of July, chairing his first weekly meeting of the club on Wednesday 4 July.

A building contractor, Andy has lived with his family in Row Town for more than 20 years. His wife Michelle works at The Park School in Woking, and they have two daughters who live locally.

