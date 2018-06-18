Halfway house passed as residents express fears

By: Vicky

Published June 18, 2018, in Headlines

A FORMER retirement home is to house people with mental health difficulties after councillors were told they had no legal grounds to refuse the planning application.

Woking Borough Council’s planning committee first rejected the plan for a large house in Woodham Road, Horsell, after hearing neighbours’ fears that the new use would put their safety at risk.

Local residents were concerned that Elmbank is too close to Halstead girls’ school and that the safety of neighbours would be threatened by the new residents. Other objections included the home has no outside space and facilities suitable for younger people, that it would increase traffic and parking problems and its residents would cause late-night disturbances.

The application was approved, but only on the chairman Cllr Graham Cundy’s casting vote, after the opposing councillors declined to change their minds.

See the 14 June edition for the full story