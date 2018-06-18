‘Brazen’ burglar brothers sent to jail

By: Vicky

Published June 18, 2018, in Headlines

TWO burglar brothers have been jailed for an eight-month crime spree of 61 offences, including several in Woking, West Byfleet, West End and Chobham. Their crimes included stealing jewellery and high-performance cars.

Patrick Joseph Connors, 23, of Goldcrest Court, Northampton, and Miles Luke Connors, 18, of Celeborn Place in Northampton, were sentenced to four years and two years respectively at Guildford Crown Court last week for a series of burglaries across the south of England and the Midlands, spanning 15 counties.

“This was a complex investigation covering multiple police forces and counties,” said detective sergeant Lee Hazell. “The Connors brothers were callous and opportunist, brazenly smashing doors or using tools to enter properties and using stolen vehicles with false registration plates to commit these crimes.”

For the full story, see the 14 June edition