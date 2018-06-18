The Big Iftar provides insight into Islamic culture

By: Vicky

Published June 18, 2018, in Headlines

AN insight into Islam was provided for guests at the Woking Big Iftar on Thursday last week.

The occasion was a traditional meal in New Haw community centre to break the day-long fast during Ramadan.

It was hosted by the Woking branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, which welcomed 22 people to enjoy the meal. The guests included Charlie Yianoullou of Guildford and Woking Humanists.

The event – one of many similar occasions around the UK – was organised by Shahrukh Khan, outreach secretary of the local Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

See the 14 June edition for details and pictures