By: Vicky

Published June 18, 2018, in Headlines

FIFTY years of magical experiences for little children were celebrated in woodland at Knaphill on Saturday.

Peter Pan Nursery and Forest School was celebrating half-a-century of operating in a former mission chapel at Littlewick Common.

Around 200 current and past parents and children turned up to enjoy cake and refreshments with current owner Sue Lewis and her staff.

See the 14 June edition for details and pictures