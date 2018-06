By: Vicky

Published June 18, 2018, in Other News

THREE-year-old Kyron looks a bit uncertain on meeting a clown up close but he really did enjoy the show in a big top at Chobham last Friday.

Kyron and mum Gemma, from Knaphill, had been to a performance by Cirque Nomandie in the village recreation ground.

See the 14 June edition for details