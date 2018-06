By: Vicky

Published June 18, 2018, in Other News

PARK Road in Woking held their annual Street Party on Sunday 3 June in the sweltering heat, with a plant sale raising more than £280 for Woking Hospice.

This was the tenth continuous year for the local event with over 100 residents, family and friends attending, including residents from neighbouring Ivy Lane and Sylvan Close.

See the 14 June edition for more pictures and details