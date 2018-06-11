By: Editorial Team

Published June 11, 2018, in Sport

FOOTBALL: WHEN Alan Dowson agreed to become Woking’s new manager last month, he was under no illusion of the enormity of the task ahead.

However, news of Dagenham & Redbridge’s well-documented financial difficulties could leave Dowse with a challenge that even he didn’t expect if Woking are given a reprieve from relegation to the National League South.

The Daggers, who eventually finished 11th in the National League last season, have launched an online appeal to raise more than £110,000 to ensure their survival in the absence of a rich benefactor.

