Published June 11, 2018, in Sport

CRICKET: CHOBHAM pushed unbeaten Woodmansterne hard at home last Saturday in their Division Two clash, but narrowly missed out on 20 points.

Chobham won the toss and put their visitors into bat first. The decision to field was soon vindicated when Woodmansterne lost three early wickets for a miserly total of 15 runs, with Matt Joyce, Robert Hicks and Aaron Wells all succumbing to some fine deliveries from Sam Braid.

Braid set the early pace and went on to become the pick of the Chobham bowlers, registering an impressive 4-22.

