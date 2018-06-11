By: Editorial Team

Published June 11, 2018, in Sport

TENNIS: WITH the Wimbledon grand slam tournament just four weeks away, you would expect to see the tennis courts in regular use, but they’re not.

Despite being one of the most followed sports in the UK, along with football, athletics and rugby, the number of adults participating in the tennis has reportedly declined by 25% in the last decade.

In a bid to encourage more adults to take up the game, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) is ready to invest £125million, with much of the money destined for public courts across the country.

For the full story and more photos, see the 7 June edition