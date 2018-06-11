By: Editorial Team

Published June 11, 2018, in Woking Business

CHILDBASE Partnership, which runs Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham, has been named Best in Europe by a pan European business award panel.

It beat 112,000 companies in 34 countries to a prestigious European Business Award. Childbase Partnership was commended for its creativity, innovation and impressive respect for employees, and received the Chairman’s Selection Award.

“Their ethical and sustainability record, and impressive respect for their employees, has been equally matched by their creativity and innovation resulting in an organisation rated extremely highly by independent government assessors,” said Philip Forrest, chairman of judges.