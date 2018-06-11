By: Editorial Team

Published June 11, 2018, in Woking Business

THE Woking-based charity Surrey Care Trust has just received a donation of £2,400 thanks to Affinity Water’s Community Engagement Programme.

“We don’t receive any statutory money for the work we do on our Swingbridge boats and rely totally on the generosity of our volunteers and companies such as Affinity Water,” said Rachel Perez-Lofty, senior fundraiser. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have this support and thank everyone for helping to make such a difference to people’s lives and the environment!”

