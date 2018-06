By: Editorial Team

Published June 11, 2018, in Woking Business

THE Subway sandwich shop chain is expanding across Surrey and Kent over the next three years, creating more than 300 jobs.

One of its latest branches is due to open in the Tesco superstore at Brooklands, the first to be located in a Tesco Extra in the two counties.

Nearby, in West Byfleet, is a Subway franchise that has been operating since 2016. It was opened by franchisee Saurabh Patel, who employs six staff at the shop.

