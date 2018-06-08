By: Vicky

Published June 8, 2018

ONE in 10 people aged over 60 in Woking are having to wait almost six months for operations or tests under the NHS.

According to a recent survey, a fifth of the people in Woking who have experienced delays said that their overall health had deteriorated while waiting and a third said that it had affected their mental health.

The research, by not-for-profit healthcare provider Nuffield Health, also revealed there was a wider cost to waiting for patients and their families and friends.

The director of Nuffield Health’s hospital in Woking, Marian Imrie, said: “It’s disheartening to know that people can be missing out on major events and activities in their later years, because of waiting for medical tests and treatment.”

