By: Vicky

Published June 8, 2018, in Headlines

WOKING-BASED Surrey Care Trust’s Swingbridge community boat volunteers have been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Servicess.

The award was also given to Surrey Wildlife Trust, the Basingstoke Canal Society and other Surrey groups including the Guildford-based Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre, Fairwood Helpers and the Samson Centre for Multiple Sclerosis.

The Swingbridge volunteers support disadvantaged and vulnerable people, including offenders, through environmental work and training trips and run trips that make the River Wey accessible to people with limited mobility and special needs.

