By: Vicky

Published June 8, 2018, in Headlines

Downslink Challenge grows in popularity

THE Downslink Challenge charity bike ride is becoming so popular that the organisers are considering auctioning some of the places.

The event, focused on The Garibaldi pub in Knaphill, involves three different-length rides, from the Challenge which starts in Brighton, the return journey Century and the Butt Breaker that is the longer ride plus another four hours along the Basingstoke Canal and Wey Navigation to Guildford and back.

For more details and pictures of the event, see the 7 June edition