By: Vicky

Published June 8, 2018, in Headlines

Enter the dragon boats!

FRANTIC splashing to the beat of Chinese drums echoed around Goldsworth Park Lake on Sunday as traditional dragon boats raced each other across the water.

Teams of paddlers from local companies and organisations were raising money for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice charity.

See the 7 June edition for a spread of pictures and the full story