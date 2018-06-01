THE countryside across the south and east of Woking borough is to be spared the disruption of being dug up for the construction of a new aviation fuel pipeline.
Esso has decided not to pursue using a route from Sutton Green to West Byfleet and Byfleet when it replaces its supply line from Fawley oil refinery to the West London Oil Terminal.
This direction, outlined as a 200m-wide corridor known as Options M and Q, caused particular alarm in Pyrford, where two conservation areas, several listed buildings and ancient woodland would be affected.
