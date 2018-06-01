By: Vicky

Published June 1, 2018, in Headlines

GRASS-CUTTING equipment worth about £3,500 has been stolen from a heavy-duty metal shed on the grounds of Woking Palace, hampering the work of making the historic attraction available for people to visit.

Friends of Woking Palace have been using a power scythe, a bushcutter and a strimmer to cut footpaths in the long grass of the field in Old Woking where the remains of the former home of Lady Margaret Beaufort, Henry VII’s mother, is situated. The palace was regularly visited by Henry VIII

On Monday evening last week, thieves used cutting equipment to break through the 18 gauge steel wall of the shed and stole the gardening equipment and other items.

For the full story, see the 31 May edition