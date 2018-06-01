By: Vicky

Published June 1, 2018, in Headlines

LOCAL artists will be demonstrating how to produce a variety of artwork as part of this year’s Surrey Artists’ Open Studios event.

From Saturday 2 to Sunday 17 June, the summer project offers public access to the creative process. The event is all about visiting studios, meeting artists and makers, seeing them at work, browsing completed works and seeing work in progress. There’s even the option of trying your hand at making something for yourself.

For the full story and picture special, see the 31 May edition