By: Vicky

Published June 1, 2018, in Headlines

AWARDS season has swept Woking College – beginning with the annual Woscars event last week celebrating the successes of the CTEC, BTEC and A-Level media and film students.

The event was run and presented by students who had been studying for the past two years to honour those who have made real progress during their qualifications.

For the full story, see the 31 May edition