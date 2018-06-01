By: Vicky

Published June 1, 2018, in Headlines

A WOKING Debates meeting on Israel and Palestine: Now and the Future drew an audience of 40 y people to hear a lively discussion.

Keith Scott spoke on what he saw as an Ecumenical Accompanier when he spent three months on the West Bank last year. He said that 50 years of military occupation had left a population ground down by living under military rule with few rights, high unemployment, restricted housing, travel restrictions and limited water and electricity in many places.

For the full story, see the 31 May edition