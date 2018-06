By: Vicky

Published June 1, 2018, in Headlines

WOKING and Sam Beare Hospices annual Midnight Walk has a new date and will now be taking place on Friday 28 September.

Phil Wormley, director of fundraising, explained: “Following feedback we have received from those who are regular annual participants who were unable to join us this year, and looking at where the numbers were at in comparison to last year, we feel that moving the date of the event is the right thing to do.”

For the full story, see the 31 May edition