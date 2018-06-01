By: Vicky

Published June 1, 2018, in Headlines

THE I Am Beautiful project has sent 10 young women on an adventure of a lifetime to help them acquire and develop life-building skills.

The project was launched in 2018 with a series of workshops supported by youth workers based at the Sheerwater Youth Centre, which culminated in the teenagers volunteering to take part in a challenging three-day course at the Grangewaters outdoor education centre in Essex. The objective was to push them beyond their comfort zone and to learn valuable skills and talents to help them take on whatever challenges life might throw at them.

