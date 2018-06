By: Vicky

Published June 1, 2018, in Other News

CHARITY cyclists from the town saddled up for a gruelling 60km (37 miles) bike ride for charity.

Staff from Field’s Car Centre hit the road and raised almost £1,000 in the Hit the Downs challenge, raising cash for St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospices.

Organiser Chris Maple said: “This was far tougher than even I imagined, it was extremely hard work. I am so proud of the lads for completing this challenge.”

