By: Vicky

Published June 1, 2018, in Other News

A RESHUFFLE to the executive of Woking Borough Council was announced at last week’s full council meeting.

Made up of six elected councillors and the leader, the executive hold portfolios for areas of council business for which they are responsible.

Out went Mark Pengally, who was portfolio holder for leisure and cultural services when he lost his Mount Hermon seat in the 3 May elections, and Cllr Saj Hussain, who had been the portfolio holder for economic development.

Replacing them on the executive are Cllr Debbie Harlow, now portfolio holder for housing, and Cllr Kevin Davis, the new face of economic development.

For the full story, see the 31 May edition