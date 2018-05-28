Enterprise spirit is alive

Published May 28, 2018, in Woking Business

Woking business know-how was a hot contender in the Surrey and Hampshire Biz Awards 2018 being held at the H G Wells Centre in Woking, with two local businesses as well as a local entrepreneur among the finalists.

Woking based digital design and marketing company Something Big is in the shortlist for the Customer Focus category and Woking Gymnastics is a finalist for the Community Consideration Award. Meanwhile, local resident, Carlos Dasilva, Chief Executive Officer of Finsbury Media, a digital agency based in Guildford, is a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year  and his company, is in the finals for Digital Innovation.

Woking CEO of Finsbury Media Carlos Dasilva

For the full story, see the 24 May edition

