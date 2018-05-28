By: Editorial Team

Published May 28, 2018, in Woking Business

Woking business know-how was a hot contender in the Surrey and Hampshire Biz Awards 2018 being held at the H G Wells Centre in Woking, with two local businesses as well as a local entrepreneur among the finalists.

Woking based digital design and marketing company Something Big is in the shortlist for the Customer Focus category and Woking Gymnastics is a finalist for the Community Consideration Award. Meanwhile, local resident, Carlos Dasilva, Chief Executive Officer of Finsbury Media, a digital agency based in Guildford, is a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year and his company, is in the finals for Digital Innovation.

For the full story, see the 24 May edition