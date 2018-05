By: Editorial Team

Published May 28, 2018, in Woking Business

MUMS-TO-BE in the Woking area can now benefit from an innovative birthing method that is reported to have helped tens of thousands of parents UK-wide.

The Daisy method is being taught to women in and around Woking, West Byfleet and Addlestone by 32-year-old mother of two, Claire Sandhu, who lives in Addlestone and has been teaching this system in the area since early 2018.

For the full story, see the 24 May edition