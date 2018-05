By: Editorial Team

Published May 25, 2018, in Sport

ATHLETICS: FOLLOWING their success at the Surrey County Championships, Woking Athletic Club’s junior competitors were back in action in the Youth Development (Lower) League fixture at Winchester last weekend (19-20 May).

It was another notable weekend for the Sheerwater-based club, as several records fell after Woking’s athletes produced a number of personal best (pb) performances to scoop the plaudits in Hampshire.

For the full report and more pictures, see the 24 May edition