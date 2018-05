By: Editorial Team

Published May 25, 2018

STRICTLY Come Dancing stars Kevin and Karen Clifton are heading for Woking on Sunday as their theatre tour goes ahead – despite the recent announcement of their romantic separation.

The world champion dance duo will bring their fiery new show – Kevin and Karen Dance 2018 – to the New Victoria Theatre on Sunday (27 May) for an afternoon dance treat at 3pm.

See the 24 May edition for the full story