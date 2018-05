By: Editorial Team

Published May 25, 2018, in Entertainment

DAME Evelyn Glennie will join contemporary classicists Trio HLK when they visit Surrey next month.

The world-famous percussionist has worked with them on their debut album, Standard Time, which aims to deconstruct classic tunes and rework them using contemporary classical compositional techniques.

The group will play at the Menuhin Hall in Cobham on Saturday 2 June

See the 24 May edition for the full story.