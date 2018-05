By: Editorial Team

Published May 25, 2018, in Entertainment

THE work of Pablo Picasso will be used to inspire budding young artists at Woking’s Lightbox Gallery next week.

Pottery, painting and sculpture will all feature in a half-term week of arts and craft workshops and activities for children and families will take place, coinciding with the exhibition, Picasso: Paper & Clay.

There are events on Tuesday to Friday (29 May to 1 June).

