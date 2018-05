By: Editorial Team

Published May 25, 2018, in Entertainment

TONY Christie has enjoyed an incredible career, which includes over 40 albums, 70 singles and countless live performances.

As well as his big hits, the 75-year-old, Yorkshire-born star will be showcasing songs from his upcoming new album. Tony’s Up Close Tour will bring him to the Boileroom in Guildford on Sunday (27 May).

See the 24 May edition for the full story.