By: Editorial Team

Published May 18, 2018, in Woking Business

ASAHI UK’s managing director Tim Clay, is a man with a mission. The new man at the helm of the UK’s leading premium beer company has declared a commitment to put his team first.

Since he took over as managing director of Asahi UK at its Woking head office in January, he has put his whirlwind energy and passion for premium beer into giving new heart to its super premium portfolio.

For the full story, see the 17 May edition