Published May 18, 2018, in Woking Business

THE return of Best Bar None in Woking was whole-heartedly welcomed by the local community and the industry at its launch at the town centre head office of Asahi Breweries UK on Tuesday.

The Mayor of Woking Graham Cundy said: “It’s a great initiative providing a framework for local licencees to provide a well-run licensed environment. This is necessary as Woking now has so many more licensed restaurants and bars in the town centre and a thriving café culture providing vibrant environment.”

