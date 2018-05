By: Editorial Team

Published May 18, 2018, in Woking Business

EWBANK’S, Surrey’s leading auction house, is preparing to transport film fans to galaxies and planets far, far away as it puts memorabilia from Star Wars and Doctor Who on sale.

A full-size Tardis, standing 217cm tall, is going on sale at the Entertainment and Memorabilia auction on 31 May, with a guide price of between £3,000 and £5,000.

It is one of two which were constructed at Shepperton Studios in 1965, for the film, Dr Who and The Daleks.

