Published May 18, 2018, in Sport

FOOTBALL: KNAPHILL finished their 2017-18 season on a high after winning the Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Challenge Cup for the first time last Saturday, writes Andy Fitzsimons.

The Knappers beat Division One champions Worcester Park 3-2 after extra-time at Bedfont Sports to write their name in the history books following their transition from intermediate to senior football just over a decade ago.

Goals from Jimmy Norman and substitute Asrick Samuels helped set Keith Hills’ side on their way, only for The Skinners to equalise twice in the second half.

