Published May 18, 2018, in Sport

FOOTBALL: WESTFIELD have received notification of their league allocation for next season after being pooled in a new-look Bostik (Isthmian) League South Central Division, writes Andy Fitzsimons.

It follows an announcement from The FA’s Leagues Committee last week, which confirmed the realigned boundaries for teams competing at steps one to four of the National League System.

For the full report, see the 17 May edition