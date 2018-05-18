By: Editorial Team

Published May 18, 2018, in Sport

GYMNASTICS: ATHLETES from Woking Gymnastics Club competed against some of the best UK gymnasts last weekend (12-13 May) in the national compulsory finals held at Fenton Manor Sports Park in Stoke-on-Trent.

The prestigious event, for gymnasts competing in disciplines across levels two, three and four, saw several girls from the Kingfield-based club impress.

After finishing first and second overall in their regional qualification, Madison Childress and Farah Rothwell both represented the South-East team at the national compulsory level three finals.

