Published July 6, 2018, in Entertainment

WOKING has a healthy presence on the latest Farnborough Groove – Volume 11.

The legendary collections started way back in the early 1990s but, other than the Best Of Volumes 1-10 released in 2016, there hasn’t been a new Farnborough Groove released for 14 years.

It’s worth the wait thought as Volume 11 boasts a massive 40 tracks including half a dozen by Woking’s finest.

Farnborough Groove Volume 11 is available via iTunes.