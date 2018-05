By: Vicky

Published May 11, 2018

THE Woking Best Bar None Awards were launched this week, to encourage the highest standards in the town’s food and drink business.

The accreditation scheme is aimed at preventing and reducing alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour as well as encouraging increased trade for the best businesses. The News & Mail has been chosen as the official media partner of the scheme.

